Redshirt freshman Joey Yellen replaced Pickett, completing 22 of 46 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.
Alex Kessman kicked four field goals for the Panthers and became Pitt’s all-time leader with 57. Kessman surpassed Chris Blewitt, who had 55 field goals from 2013-16.
Pitt rallied from a 21-6 deficit with 10 unanswered points on Kessman’s record-setting third field goal and Yellen’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Moraga early in the third quarter. Marcus Williams’ 38-yard interception return to the Miami 1 set up Moraga’s score.
But Miami regained its double-digit advantage on King’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Mallory.
Kessman’s fourth conversion with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter made it 28-19 before Jose Borregales gave Miami another double-digit cushion with his 37-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes struck first on King’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Cam’Ron Harris midway through the first quarter. King retreated from an attempted draw and found an open Harris down the middle.
King connected with Mallory on a 6-yard score with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Kessman kicked two field goals late in the second quarter and got the Panthers within 14-6. Pitt settled for the second field goal after being unable to capitalize on a drive starting at the Miami 12 that was set by Harris Ford’s 25-yard interception return.
King found an open Mike Harley down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown pass in Miami’s opening drive of the second half. Harley eluded a Panthers defender before reaching the end zone for his first TD reception of the season.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: Hosts No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday.
Miami: Plays its third night home game of the season next Saturday against Virginia.
