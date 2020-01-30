Andrew Taylor added 14 points, West 13 and Sarenac had 12 for the Thundering Herd (10-12, 4-5 Conference USA). West also had eight assists.

Bennett was 6-of-8 shooting from the field and foul line for Marshall while Kinsey grabbed nine rebounds. The Herd shot 67% in the second half.

AD

Trejon Jacob scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (14-8, 5-4). Devon Andrews, Antonio Daye, Jr. and Osasumwen Osaghae each added 13 points with Osaghae grabbing 1 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com