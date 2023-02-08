Kinsey leads Marshall against Coastal Carolina after 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall’s 77-67 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Chanticleers have gone 7-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.4.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Abraham is averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists. Kinsey is averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

