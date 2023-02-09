Kinsey leads Marshall against Coastal Carolina after 28-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -9; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall’s 77-67 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-5 at home. Coastal Carolina is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thundering Herd are 8-4 in Sun Belt play. Marshall ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.4% from downtown. Kamdyn Curfman paces the Thundering Herd shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Curfman is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists. Kinsey is shooting 53.5% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

