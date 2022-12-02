Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1)
The Bobcats are 0-3 on the road. Ohio is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists. Kinsey is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.9 points for Marshall.
Miles Brown is averaging 12.3 points for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds for Ohio.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.