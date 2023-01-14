Kinsey scores 24 to lead Marshall over Old Dominion 73-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taevion Kinsey scored 24 points and Marshall beat Old Dominion 73-65 on Saturday night.
Chaunce Jenkins finished with 23 points and four assists for the Monarchs (10-8, 2-4). Mekhi Long added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 10 with four assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall visits Texas State while Old Dominion hosts Georgia State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.