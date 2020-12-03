Kinsey hit 13 of 15 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-0).
Trey Calvin had 16 points for the Raiders (0-1). Tanner Holden added 13 points and nine rebounds. Loudon Love had 11 points and 16 rebounds.
