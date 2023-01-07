Kinsey's 27 lead Marshall over Coastal Carolina 81-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taevion Kinsey scored 27 points as Marshall beat Coastal Carolina 81-66 on Saturday night.
Antonio Daye led the way for the Chanticleers (7-8, 1-3) with 15 points and two steals. Linton Brown added 11 points for Coastal Carolina. Essam Mostafa also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall hosts Southern Miss while Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.