OXFORD, Miss. — Tre Kirklin homered and drove in four runs as Jacksonville State beat Clemson 9-2 in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday.
Kirklin hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Gamecocks (39-22). He drove in another run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh, when Jacksonville State took advantage of three walks and a single to score twice.
The Gamecocks advanced to play again Sunday night against Oxford Regional host Mississippi. Ole Miss beat JSU 16-2 in the opening round Friday night.
Kyle Wilkie hit a solo homer in the second for Clemson (35-26), which had scoring chances in the third and fourth innings thwarted by double plays.
Corley Woods (7-0) threw 2 1-3 scoreless innings after taking over in the fifth for starter Dylan Hathcock, who exited with a 6-2 lead.
Clemson starter Brooks Crawford (1-5) allowed six runs over four innings.
