Juzang had 15 points and nine assists, and Robert Baker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Harvard (14-6, 3-2 Ivy League). Harvard posted a season-high 23 assists.

Harvard scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Swain scored a career-high 33 points for the Bulldogs (16-5, 4-1), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Paul Atkinson scored a career-high 28 points and had five steals. Matthue Cotton had six rebounds.

