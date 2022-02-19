Charles Pride had 24 points and nine rebounds for Bryant (17-9, 13-2 Northeast Conference). Adham Eleeda added 17 points and six rebounds. Greg Calixte had 14 points.
Ibrahim Wattara had 16 points for the Knights (3-20, 3-10). Devon Dunn added 14 points. Ansley Almonor had 10 points.
Brandon Rush, whose 13 points per game entering the contest led the Knights, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com