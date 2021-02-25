Hall Elisias had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (13-5, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Charles Pride added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Sharks (9-8, 9-8). Eral Penn added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Ty Flowers had 17 points.
