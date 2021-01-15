Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 18 points for the Red Flash (2-7, 1-4). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis defeated Bryant 89-82 Thursday.
