Kitley leads No. 13 Virginia Tech women past Bucknell 67-41

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia Tech pulled away from Bucknell for a 67-41 win on Friday night.

Cayla King, who had 33 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers on opening night, and Kitley combined for eight points as the Hokies closed the half with a 9-2 run to open a 31-23 lead. Kitley had 12 points, but Virginia Tech (2-0) only shot 36%.