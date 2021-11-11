Kayana Taylor scored 11 off the bench for Virginia Tech and Aisha Sheppard 10.
Taylor Webster scored 11 and Mayowa Taiwo 10 for the Colonials.
Aurea Gingras’ basket with 8:39 before halftime brought George Washington within 19-18, but the Hokies created safe space outscoring the Colonials 16-5 to end the half.
Virginia Tech has won five straight in the series dating to 2002, and 13 of 23 meetings overall. Its last time in Washington, Tech won 55-48 in 2011.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25