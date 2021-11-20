Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 14 for Virginia Tech. They combined for seven of the Hokies’ 11 3-pointers.
The Hokies shot 52% (28 of 54) from the field and outrebounded Campbell 47-20.
Luana Serranho, Faith Price, Courtney Dahlquist and Brittany Staves each had six points for Campbell (2-2), which shot just 26% (14 of 55) overall and was held to five points in the fourth quarter.
