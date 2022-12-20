Klanjscek and Houston Baptist host Texas Tech

Houston Baptist Huskies (3-9) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2)
The Huskies have gone 0-5 away from home. Houston Baptist is 0-7 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Texas Tech.
Brycen Long is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.