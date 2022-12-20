Klanjscek and Houston Baptist host Texas Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Baptist Huskies (3-9) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Maks Klanjscek scored 21 points in Houston Baptist’s 100-90 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. The Red Raiders are 6-0 in home games. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 75.9 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Huskies have gone 0-5 away from home. Houston Baptist is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Texas Tech.

Brycen Long is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article