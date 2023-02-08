Klanjscek leads Houston Christian against Texas A&M-CC after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Christian Huskies (7-17, 4-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-9, 8-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Maks Klanjscek scored 24 points in Houston Christian’s 92-91 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels. The Islanders are 10-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Isaac Mushila paces the Islanders with 9.8 rebounds.

The Huskies have gone 4-7 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is averaging 14.9 points for the Islanders. Mushila is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Andrew King is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

