The Bears are 8-9 against SoCon opponents. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 14.6 assists per game led by Felipe Haase averaging 3.1.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 67-62 on Feb. 1. Jalen Johnson scored 21 points to help lead the Bears to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 16.1 points and six rebounds for the Terriers. Klesmit is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.
Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Haase is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.
Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
