Knecht leads Northern Colorado against Idaho State after 22-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (5-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 1-0 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Dalton Knecht scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 81-72 loss to the Weber State Wildcats. The Bengals are 3-3 on their home court. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Miguel Tomley averaging 3.8.

The Bears are 0-1 in conference games. Northern Colorado has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bengals and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Tomley is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Knecht is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

