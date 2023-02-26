Knecht leads Northern Colorado against Idaho State after 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (11-19, 8-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-19, 5-12 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Dalton Knecht scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-82 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Bears are 5-7 in home games. Northern Colorado gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Bengals have gone 8-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is eighth in the Big Sky shooting 33.7% from deep. Tommy Ball paces the Bengals shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 20.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Brock Mackenzie averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

