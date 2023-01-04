Knecht leads Northern Colorado against Montana State after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-9, 0-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Dalton Knecht scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 90-83 overtime loss to the Idaho State Bengals. The Bears have gone 1-3 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 5.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Theo Hughes averaging 1.3.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in conference games. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 2.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Darius Brown II is averaging 7.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

