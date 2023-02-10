Kneepkens powers No. 7 Utah to 92-69 win over Washington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SALT LAKE CITY — Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 92-69 victory over Washington on Friday night. Kneepkens added a team-high six assists for the Utes (21-2, 11-2 Pac-12), who shot 51% from the field and made 16 3-pointers overall. Alissa Pili finished with 17 points and Lani White and Jenna Johnson added 11 points apiece.

Elle Ladine scored 18 points to lead Washington. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees scored 10 points apiece for the Huskies (13-10, 5-8), who shot 44% from the field.

Utah overwhelmed Washington with its outside shooting in the first half. The Utes went 10 for 14 from 3-point range.

NO. 18 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 54

LOS ANGELES — Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points and Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds as UCLA dealt Oregon State its fifth straight loss.

Kiki Rice and Lina Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12). The Bruins finished 3 of 27 from long distance.

Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) with 11 points. Talia von Oelhoffen, averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. Freshman Raegan Beers was helped off the floor with 1:50 left in the third quarter after a hard fall under the basket, and she finished with three points in 17 minutes.

NO. 25 COLORADO 71, WASHINGTON STATE 68

BOULDER, Colo. — Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career high of 27 points and Tayanna Jones had a steal in the paint with two seconds left as Colorado completed a season sweep of Washington State.

Sherrod hit 10 of 12 shots from the field and was 6 of 7 from the line for the Buffaloes (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12). Frida Foreman finished with 14 points and Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (16-8, 6-7). Johanna Teder had 13 points and six assists and Jessica Clarke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

