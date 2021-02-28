Saint Mary’s scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (13-8, 4-6). Matthias Tass added 12 points. Dan Fotu had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Gaels this season. BYU defeated Saint Mary’s 62-52 on Jan. 14.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.