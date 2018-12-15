ALBANY, N.Y. — Chris Knight scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Dartmouth rallied in the second half to beat Albany 61-52 on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Green (8-5) trailed 34-25 at the break but Knight scored six points as part of a 17-6 run to open the second half, giving Dartmouth a 42-40 edge with 10:31 to play. Albany closed to 48-45 with 5:31 left but a layup by Knight and a Brendan Barry 3-pointer helped push it to 55-45 with 2:38 remaining.

Knight was 8 of 11 from the field for the Big Green, who have won four straight. Barry added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and James Foye had 10 points and five assists.

Albany got off to a 11-7 start then surged 12-1 on 3-pointers by Ahmad Clark, Adam Lulka, Cameron Healy and Devonte Campbell to take a 23-8 lead with 8:23 to go in the first half.

Clark finished with 19 points with five rebounds for the Great Danes (3-8). Healy added 11 points.

