Knight leads Illinois State against Indiana State after 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (10-18, 5-12 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (19-9, 12-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Seneca Knight scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 76-75 loss to the Murray State Racers. The Sycamores have gone 10-3 at home. Indiana State leads the MVC averaging 78.9 points and is shooting 48.1%.

The Redbirds are 5-12 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC shooting 34.0% from downtown. Alex Kotov paces the Redbirds shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Darius Burford is averaging 12.3 points for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

