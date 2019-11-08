Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (2-0). Thornton Scott added 13 points and six assists. Luke Loewe had 11 points for the road team.

Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jamir Harris added 16 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 11 points and six rebounds.

William & Mary matches up against Wofford Tuesday in its third straight road game to open the season. American matches up against George Washington on the road on Tuesday.

