WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Nathan Knight scored 26 points in 26 minutes, Justin Pierce added 22 points and William & Mary beat Division III-member William Peace 106-89 on Sunday.

Knight made 6 of 9 shots, 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and had a career-high tying 14 rebounds and blocked six shots. The Tribe (4-7) finished 36 of 66 (54.5 percent) shooting and outscored the Pacers 56-26 on the inside. Matt Milon added 11 points and 13 Tribe players scored.

Defensively, William & Mary blocked 14 shots and collected eight steals.

William & Mary used a 14-2 run to start the second half for a 69-50 lead on Justin Pierce’s layup with 15:52 left.

Tyson Sellers scored 18 points, making 6 of 23 shot attempts, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range. Trey Bryant scored 15 and Donolly Tyrell and Tre McLean each scored 12. Ten players scored for William Peace.

