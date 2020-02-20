Brian Fobbs had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-12, 9-6).

William & Mary shot 39% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range (8 of 25). Towson shot just 27% overall (17 of 62) and 35% from distance (6 of 17). The Tigers won the rebound battle 42-39. Both teams had just eight turnovers.

AD

AD

The Tribe evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Towson defeated William & Mary 70-58 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com