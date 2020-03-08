Cameron Oluyitan and Harrison Butler scored 17 points apiece for the Thunderbirds. Butler also had 10 rebounds. Knight finished with 14 points and Andre Adams added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Sayeed Pridgett led the Grizzles (18-13, 14-6) with 27 points including a free throw with 23 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime. Kendal Manuel added 19 points and Jared Samuelson had 12 points.
