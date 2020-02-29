Marcus Sheffield II had 27 points for the Phoenix (11-20, 7-11). Hunter McIntosh added 22 points and seven rebounds.
The Tribe improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. William & Mary defeated Elon 74-73 on Dec. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.