PHILADELPHIA — Nathan Knight had 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and William & Mary defeated Drexel 84-66 on Saturday.

Matt Milon added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tribe (7-9, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). He made 5 of 10 3-pointers. Chase Audige had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Troy Harper led Drexel (7-10, 1-3) with 17 points and Camren Wynter added 10 rebounds with nine points.

Drexel drew within 56-52 on a 3-pointer by Coletrane Washington with 7:47 remaining in the second half but William & Mary responded with an 8-0 run. Knight scored five points and Milon hit a 3-pointer in that spurt. William & Mary continued to add to its lead, Milon scoring eight straight points in one stretch, and the Tribe went up by 20 in the final minute.

