Knight scores 26 as Illinois State downs Evansville 72-53

NORMAL, Ill. — Seneca Knight had 26 points in Illinois State’s 72-53 win over Evansville on Sunday.
The Purple Aces (5-26, 1-19) were led by Kenny Strawbridge, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Gabe Spinelli added 10 points for Evansville. In addition, Marvin Coleman had nine points and three steals.
Illinois State took the lead with 1:17 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 31-28 at halftime, with Knight racking up 13 points. Illinois State outscored Evansville by 16 points over the final half, while Knight led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.