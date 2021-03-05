James Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (9-11, 6-7). Elijah Hardy added 15 points.
SUU trailed by 12 late in the first half, but closed on a 16-0 run to lead 29-25 at the break and never trailed again.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.