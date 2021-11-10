Finn scored on a 13-yard run, connected with Danzel McKinley-Lewis for a 59-yard score and then hit Matt Landers for a 6-yard score. The three-TD burst came in the final 3:34 of the half and left the Rockets with a 35-10 lead at intermission.
Finn added a 4-yard TD pass to Jamal Turner in the third quarter and capped his night with a 9-yard scoring run in the fourth. Finn completed 18 of 24 passes for 270 yards and added 30 yards rushing. Koback ran for 99 yards in the first half and finished with 106 on 17 carries.
Matt McDonald was 5-of-12 passing for 65 yards and a TD for the Falcons, who had only 196 total yards.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25