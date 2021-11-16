Dequan Finn completed 10 of 14 passes for 150 yards. including an 85-yard touchdown strike to Matt Landers in the third quarter.
Toledo held a 35-9 lead early in the fourth, but allowed two Ohio touchdowns in the final 4:29.
Kurtis Rourke completed 22 of 36 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown on a 14-yard pass to Chase Cokley with 2:07 left in the game to lead Ohio (3-8, 3-4).
