The Tribe are 4-8 in CAA play. William & Mary has a 3-16 record against opponents over .500.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dukes won 95-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Justin Amadi led the Dukes with 24 points, and Yuri Covington led the Tribe with 29 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is shooting 38.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for JMU.
Connor Kochera is averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.
Tribe: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.
