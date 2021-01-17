Drexel ( 6-5, 1-3) had taken a 61-52 lead on a James Butler layup with four minutes remaining but did not score another field goal.
Luke Loewe had 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Yuri Covington added seven rebounds. Mehkel Harvey had three blocks.
Mate Okros had 17 points for the Dragons, Butler added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 4 points and 11 assists.
Drexel thumped William & Mary 82-58 on Saturday.
