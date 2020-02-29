Chance Hunter had 25 points and eight rebounds for Long Beach State (10-20, 5-9). Joshua Morgan added 14 points and three blocks. Michael Carter III had 13 points.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against Long Beach State on the season. UC Davis defeated Long Beach State 85-82 on Jan. 16. UC Davis takes on Hawaii at home on Thursday. Long Beach State plays Cal Poly at home on Thursday.
