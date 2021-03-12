The Wildcats showcased phenomenal ball movement, multiple passes per possession opening up 3-point opportunities or drives to the hoop.
All 14 Wildcats saw playing time, 11 scored and four reached double figures. Clay Gayman and Joe Pleasant added 11 points each.
Anderson Kopp scored 23 points off the bench to lead sixth-seeded Lamar (10-18), with Kasen Harrison adding 18.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.