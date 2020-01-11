Spencer scored 14, and Northwestern matched a season high by making 10 of 29 3-pointers.

Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) simply came out flat after a win over Iowa that might have been its best performance. And coach Fred Hoiberg took the loss in his first game in the Chicago area since the NBA’s Bulls fired him early last season.

Mack scored 11 for the Cornhuskers, who shot just 31.3% and made 9 of 30 3-pointers.

Northwestern led by as much as 18 in the first half and took a 42-27 edge to the locker room after nailing 8 of 14 from beyond the arc, a big improvement for a team that ranked 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point accuracy.

Spencer scored 14, A.J. Turner 11 and Robbie Beran added 10 points. Back-to-back 3’s by Kopp made it 42-24 before Kevin Cross hit one for Nebraska with just under a minute left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: This was simply a disappointing performance for Nebraska coming off the win over Iowa.

Northwestern: Consider this a confidence-boosting win for the young Wildcats, who hung on in this one after blowing a 10-point lead against Indiana on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will try to get back to winning when they visit No. 11 Ohio State on Tuesday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to make it back-to-back wins when they host Iowa on Tuesday.

___

