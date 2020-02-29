Brandon Mahan came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 15 to pace the Knights (14-14, 5-11), who dropped their third straight game. Freshman Darin Green Jr. hit three 3s and scored 11.
Tulsa shot 43% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20). The Golden Hurricane sank 14 of 18 free throws. UCF shot 47% overall, 45% from distance (9 of 20) and made 9 of 13 foul shots.
Tulsa won the rebound battle 30-22 and forced 20 turnovers. The Golden Hurricane avenged an 83-75 setback against UCF in the first meeting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.