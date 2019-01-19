WORCESTER, Mass. — Andrew Kostecka scored 26 points, the last coming on a layup as time expired in overtime, to give Loyola (Md.) a 67-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Greyhounds got the ball off a Holy Cross turnover with 22 seconds left and called a timeout at 10 seconds to set up the winning play. Kostecka took the ball on the left wing, drove through the lane for a dipsey-do layup with 0.2 seconds to go.

Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 12 points and Chuck Champion added 10 for the Greyhounds (7-12, 3-3 Patriot League), who won their third straight. Champion forced overtime when he dribbled into the key from the right wing and pulled up just below the foul line for a basket to tie it at 61. Kostecka grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.

Jacob Grandison topped the Crusaders (11-8, 2-4) with 23 points. Jehyve Floyd added 13 and Austin Butler 12 with 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.