Joe Pridgen had 26 points for the Crusaders, who have now lost six consecutive games. Drew Lowder added 17 points. Connor Niego had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyola (9-5) plays Lehigh on the road on Sunday. Holy Cross (1-13) plays Navy at home on Sunday.
