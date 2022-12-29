Kountz and Northern Colorado host Weber State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (5-7) at Weber State Wildcats (5-8) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -3.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Weber State Wildcats after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 67-65 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on their home court. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Bears are 2-4 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Matt Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

