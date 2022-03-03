Robby Beasley III had 15 points for the Grizzlies (18-12, 11-8). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 14 points. Josh Bannan had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Montana 78-75 on Dec. 4.
