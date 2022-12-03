Kountz scores 27, Northern Colorado beats Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Daylen Kountz scored 27 points as Northern Colorado beat Colorado State 88-83 on Saturday night.
Patrick Cartier finished with 23 points for the Rams (6-3). Isaiah Stevens added 20 points and four assists for Colorado State. In addition, James Moors had 14 points.
Northern Colorado went into halftime leading Colorado State 37-34. Kountz’s 18-point second half helped Northern Colorado close out the five-point victory.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.