It was the first time this season Northern Colorado scored at least 100 points.
Jason Spurgin scored a career-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-4). Maizen Fausett added 20 points. Tevian Jones had 17 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds this season. Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 91-81 on Jan. 1.
