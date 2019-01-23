CONWAY, Ark. — Hayden Koval matched his career high scoring 22 points on four 3-pointers and Central Arkansas held on to edge New Orleans 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Thatch Unruh added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (10-10, 5-2 Southland Conference), who are on a four-game win streak. DeAndre Jones had 13 points and Eddy Kayouloud 10 points and six rebounds.

UCA led 38-34 at the break and Khaleem Bennett scored seven points early in the second half, including a pair of dunks, to help push it to 52-45 with 13:55 to play. Koval hit two 3s midway through and Kayouloud added a third for a 67-55 advantage with 8:12 left and the Bears held on for the win.

Bryson Robinson scored a season-high 28 points with eight rebounds for the Privateers (9-9, 4-3). Troy Green added 13 points and Ezekiel Charles led the team with nine rebounds.

