Sam Griesel had 16 points for North Dakota State (15-11). Tyree Eady added 14 points and six rebounds.
Stanley Umude had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (14-11). Xavier Fuller added 19 points. Tasos Kamateros had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.